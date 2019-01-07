A monk received a traffic ticket for driving in his robes, but the internet wasn't having it

もちろん手もちゃんと動きますよ。
運転し辛いと思った事は無いですね。#僧衣でできるもん pic.twitter.com/fuZ6pMAeht
— とっしゃん@お坊さん大道芸人 (@tossyan753) December 31, 2018
A Buddhist monk in Fukui, Japan, was given a traffic violation for wearing his robes while driving and ordered to pay a ¥6,000 fine (about $55), according to The Yomiuri Shimbun. The police in Fukui say they are simply enforcing regulations that prohibit driving in clothing that could limit safe driving.
But the internet — and other monks on social media — were having none of it.
話題なので・・！ 衣でも十分動けますし、運転になんの支障もありゃしませんw ついでにジャグリング納めです・・！#僧衣でできるもん pic.twitter.com/F1b8qemYeO— てつっていう (@detteiu1109) December 31, 2018
Monks around the world began posting videos on social media showing all the things they can do safely while wearing their ritual robes. They included juggling, jumping rope, wielding a lightsaber and many more activities — all of them more physical than driving a car.
The man who received the ticket is claiming that monks drive in their robes on a daily basis and that such regulations stop him from carrying out his memorial services.
これだけできるんだから、運転ぐらい困ることはないよね。#僧衣でできるもん pic.twitter.com/TneoRtCNMD— へんも@ブロガー&足技で日本一の住職 (@henmority) December 31, 2018
The monk, in his 40s, was pulled over around 10 a.m. on Sept. 16 on his way to a Buddhist memorial service.
As word spread about his story, other monks began posting their videos on social media in support.
運転に支障があるとの事ですが、お坊さんの衣は足もちゃんと動きますよ。— とっしゃん@お坊さん大道芸人 (@tossyan753) December 31, 2018
#僧衣でできるもん pic.twitter.com/PVb1jepZQP
The monk hasn't paid the fine, and the incident could lead to a formal trial.
Yomirui Shimbun reports that the monk has consulted with his sect and would welcome a trial to demonstrate that he can drive safely in his robes.
#僧衣でできるもん #StarWars— 祥山(声優) (@showzan331) January 2, 2019
改良衣ですが参加！
動きやすくてとても便利です。 pic.twitter.com/oXZEHv0Dw0
After all of the videos posted on social media, the monk should have more than evidence to prove his point.