On March 15, 2019, the worst mass shooting in New Zealand's history took place at two mosques in the city of Christchurch during Friday prayers.

In a nation known for its low crime rate, the terrorist attack at Al Noor Mosque and Linwood Islamic Centre that left 50 people dead and 50 more injured came as a shock.

To pay tribute to the victims and to mourn the dead, people in New Zealand and around the world have been performing the haka dance, a traditional Maori ritual that symbolizes strength and a sense of community. (You can read more about the history and cultural significance of the dance in Noel Kirkpatrick's What is a haka dance?)

In one particularly moving ceremony, students from several schools came together to perform the ritual in honor of two students who died in the attacks. You can see them in the video at top.

The students were not alone in wanting to express their grief and anger. One of New Zealand's largest Maori biker gangs, Black Power, performed the ceremonial dance near the Al Noor Mosque as you can see in the video below, in which the gang's spokesperson thanks the local police for their hard work, according to The Daily Mail.

Not everyone is familiar with the haka dance, but the desire to help is universal. CNN offers this list of other ways you can help the victims' families.

Students perform emotional haka dance in memory of Christchurch mosque victims

The haka is a traditional Maori routine performed at many ceremonies in New Zealand. Here, two groups respond to the terrorist attack on 2 New Zealand mosques.