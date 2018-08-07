The Varchetti family may have been looking forward to a pizza, but what they got in addition was a lot more memorable.

An 18-year-old delivery driver showed up at their Detroit front door with the meal in hand. As the typical exchange of dough occurred, the driver noticed the family's piano.

The teen, Bryce Dudal, asked if he could play a song on their baby grand. The Varchettis agreed, and that's when Dudal trotted out his favorite: Beethoven's Piano Sonata No. 14, more commonly known as the "Moonlight" sonata. He knows it from memory.

The self-taught player performed like a prodigy, and the Varchetti's captured it all on the video above. The scene of his performance has been seen by millions of people across social media.

Dudal recently graduated from high school and will attend Macomb Community College on a baseball scholarship, according to The Washington Post. He told The Post that all the attention from the viral video has renewed his passion for music.

One thing's for sure: He struck a chord with people around the world — and earned a major tip for his delivery of dinner and a tune.