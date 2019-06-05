In celebration of World Environment Day, the United Nations is sharing "ONE Life," a new song and music video highlighting the severity of climate change. Much in the same way "We are The World" raised awareness for famine in Africa, organizers hope communicating this message through music will prove to be an effective approach.

To bring this creative endeavor to life, its producer — Brand New World Studios — brought together 150 writers, producers, choreographers, filmmakers and musicians. Chaka Khan, 10-time Grammy award winner, and 16 year-old Chevel Shepherd, last season's winner of "The Voice," lent their vocal talents.

Watch the video above.

U.N. supports World Environment Day with new anthem

