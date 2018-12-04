Watch 28 trombones gracefully cover Queen's 'Bohemian Rhapsody'

The band Queen has seen another spike in popularity thanks to the new movie "Bohemian Rhapsody," which details the band's history on and off the stage. It recently became the highest-grossing music biopic ever.

With old fans reliving classic hits and new fans discovering the band's music, it's no wonder the massive 1975 smash "Bohemian Rhapsody" (clever to name the movie after the song, right?) would inspire some new covers across the internet.

While some may pass muster in a karaoke bar, the one in the video above is so good it may have even made Freddie Mercury and his iconic mustache smile.

Twenty-eight professional trombone players from across the world gathered to make a worthy recreation of one of the most iconic rock songs of all time. The musicians' backgrounds span from the London Symphony Orchestra to Orchestra Brazil to New York's Met Opera.

Each plays with precision and touch as the song progresses from ballad to a cappella opera to hard-rock anthem. The edge of the song is not lost with this eloquent approach, keeping the original's intensity that made Mike Myers and Dana Carvey jam in a car.

With Queen announcing a new tour with Adam Lambert as singer, maybe they should consider bringing a dozen or so trombones on the road this time. We'd be "ready Freddie" for that live collaboration.

