Lake District National Park is situated along the coast in northwest England. This UNESCO World Heritage Site was designated a national park in 1951 and hosts more than 23 million visitors a year. It includes several tall peaks for daring climbers, several large lakes and enough beautiful forest walking paths to keep you moving for a lifetime.
Lake District National Park is one of 15 national parks. While national parks in the United Kingdom are protected, less than 4% of the Lake District is owned by the National Park Authority. The rest is owned by private organizations like the National Trust, United Utilities and the Forestry Commission.
The highest peak in England, Scafell Pike, towers high in the park. The deepest and longest lake in England, Wastwater and Windermere, can also be found within its borders. The entire park covers 885 square miles.
While the area is known for its pop-up rain storms, the weather shouldn't keep you away. Cities within the park's boundaries have improvised for all sorts of weather by building an expansive number of spas, luxury hotel and cottages. Take a photo tour of this outdoor paradise as we stroll through parts of Lake District National Park.
This is the view from the start of the Grisedale Pike Trail in Lake District National Park. Dazzling heights are accessible from paths not far from the road.
This is the ground-level view of Windermere Lake, which is about half a mile from the town of the same name. Windermere is one of many lakes within the district.
This is the view from the top of Orrest Head, just outside of Windermere.
This is an overhead view of Windermere Lake, from the top of a nearby hiking trail. The nearby towns are filled with amenities for day hikers and visitors.
This is the view from the top of Arnside Knott, a vertical hike suitable for all ages.
This is the view from Kendal Castle, a castle built in the 12th century that has long since fallen into disrepair. Kendal is a popular town on the edge of the park, and it's a great place to stay if you're visiting the park.
This is the view across Troutbeck on the road to Windemere. The hike provides stunning views of the lakes year-round.
Mountains built of black rock near the slate mine in the Lake District. Different types of terrain and agriculture exist throughout the park.
The stone circle at Castlerigg near Keswick. The famous rock formation attracts millions of visitors a year, and it's one of around 1,300 stone circles in the British Isles and Brittany.
Lake Elterwater is a small lake that lies between two small villages connected by a walking path.
This is another view of Windermere Lake from the Orrest Head trail peak. You can find any number of accessible walks across the Lake District National Park.
