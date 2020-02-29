Lake District National Park is situated along the coast in northwest England. This UNESCO World Heritage Site was designated a national park in 1951 and hosts more than 23 million visitors a year. It includes several tall peaks for daring climbers, several large lakes and enough beautiful forest walking paths to keep you moving for a lifetime.

Lake District National Park is one of 15 national parks. While national parks in the United Kingdom are protected, less than 4% of the Lake District is owned by the National Park Authority. The rest is owned by private organizations like the National Trust, United Utilities and the Forestry Commission.

The highest peak in England, Scafell Pike, towers high in the park. The deepest and longest lake in England, Wastwater and Windermere, can also be found within its borders. The entire park covers 885 square miles.

While the area is known for its pop-up rain storms, the weather shouldn't keep you away. Cities within the park's boundaries have improvised for all sorts of weather by building an expansive number of spas, luxury hotel and cottages. Take a photo tour of this outdoor paradise as we stroll through parts of Lake District National Park.