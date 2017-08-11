In France, 456 hot air balloons recently took off from an airbase in Chambley-Bussières and floated in a line at the same time, setting a world record. This year's attempt at Mondial Air Ballons, an international gathering of balloonists that happens every two years, shattered the previous record of 433.
This year's event also set a world record for the number of Cloudhoppers, or one-person hot air balloons.
The festival got off to a rocky start when bad weather postponed the first two tries to break the record. But organizers rescheduled again, and the third time was a charm.
"We are constantly progressing; it is of great pride, because we've held this record many times," the event's organizer, Philippe Buron-Pilâtre, told The Local France. Buron-Pilâtre is a descendant of French aviator Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier, one of the first men to pilot a hot air balloon in 1783.
More than 45 countries were represented at this year's gathering, and hundreds of thousands of onlookers watched the spectacle.
This time-lapse video shows the entire event, from an empty field to 456 balloons in the air: