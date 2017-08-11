In France, 456 hot air balloons recently took off from an airbase in Chambley-Bussières and floated in a line at the same time, setting a world record. This year's attempt at Mondial Air Ballons, an international gathering of balloonists that happens every two years, shattered the previous record of 433.

This year's event also set a world record for the number of Cloudhoppers, or one-person hot air balloons.

Hot air balloons prepared for flight as part of the biennial event, 'Mondial Air Ballons.'
Hot air balloons prepared for flight as part of the biennial event, Mondial Air Ballons. (Photo: Alexandre Marchi/Getty Images)

The festival got off to a rocky start when bad weather postponed the first two tries to break the record. But organizers rescheduled again, and the third time was a charm.

Mondial Air Ballons is a biennial gathering of enthusiasts from around the world.
Mondial Air Ballons is a biennial gathering of enthusiasts from around the world. (Photo: Christophe Verhaegen/AFP/Getty Images)

"We are constantly progressing; it is of great pride, because we've held this record many times," the event's organizer, Philippe Buron-Pilâtre, told The Local France. Buron-Pilâtre is a descendant of French aviator Jean-François Pilâtre de Rozier, one of the first men to pilot a hot air balloon in 1783.

Hot air balloons in a row
The world record attempt was postponed twice due to bad weather. (Photo: Alexandre Marchi/Getty Images)

More than 45 countries were represented at this year's gathering, and hundreds of thousands of onlookers watched the spectacle.

Hot air balloons lift off in France
The previous record was 433 balloons floating at the same time, set in 2015 at the same festival. (Photo: Christophe Verhaegen/AFP/Getty Images)

This time-lapse video shows the entire event, from an empty field to 456 balloons in the air:

