In France, 456 hot air balloons recently took off from an airbase in Chambley-Bussières and floated in a line at the same time, setting a world record. This year's attempt at Mondial Air Ballons, an international gathering of balloonists that happens every two years, shattered the previous record of 433.

This year's event also set a world record for the number of Cloudhoppers, or one-person hot air balloons.

