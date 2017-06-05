In the new film "Wonder Woman" — which is currently tearing up box office records amid wide critical acclaim — the dark and moody setting of World War I Europe is mercifully contrasted with the gorgeous and lush island nation of Themyscira. This fictional homeland of the famed superhero, played by actress Gal Gadot, is meant to appear as an "oasis of hope," with natural beauty reminiscent of the famed Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

"What is Themyscira?" production designer Aline Bonetto said. "It's a beautiful vista with a coastal landscape, but not the kind you think of for your holiday. It's still wild, rocky, green... Problem was, all the beautiful beaches in the world that sit below big cliffs disappear beneath the tide, so for a part of every day you have no beach. And we were shooting in March, which in Europe is still cold."

After considering more than 47 locations around the world, the production team settled on Italy's famed Amalfi Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage site that stretches some 25 miles along the Mediterranean.

"Italy had beautiful weather, a beautiful blue-green sea, not too much tide, not too much wave," Bonetto added. "Our effects team added some cliffs in post, and it was the perfect way to go."

Below you'll see one photo from the movie followed by a selection of image that show off the stunning natural beauty of the Amalfi Coast. As you can see from this brief visual overview, it's easy to see how the region easily fit the mold of a mythical island paradise.

fictional island of Themyscira from 'Wonder Woman'
Here's how Themyscira appears in the movie itself. (Photo: /Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures)
The town of Positano, Italy at dusk.
The town of Positano, Italy at dusk. (Photo: Eric Hossinger/flickr)
The Italian town of Amalfi on the famed Amalfi Coast.
The Italian town of Amalfi on the famed Amalfi Coast. (Photo: Boss Tweed/flickr)
The Amalfi Coast is famous for its hidden coves and beaches, with most accessible only by boat.
The Amalfi Coast is famous for its hidden coves and beaches, with most accessible only by boat. (Photo: grover massenburg/flickr)
More than 47 locations around the world were considered before the production team settled on Italy's Amalfi Coast.
More than 47 locations around the world were considered before the production team settled on the Amalfi Coast. (Photo: Hardo Müller/flickr)
Beautiful ruins, some several centuries old, dot the Amalfi Coast in Italy.
Beautiful ruins, some several centuries old, dot the Amalfi Coast in Italy. (Photo: Jimmy Harris/flickr)
Amalfi Coast's Greco-Roman architecture
The Amalfi Coast's Greco-Roman architecture fits nicely with the depictions of the island nation of Themyscira. (Photo: Veselina Dzhingarova/flickr)
The daunting cliffs of the Amalfi Coast.
The daunting cliffs of the region will take your breath away. (Photo: CameliaTWU /flickr)
The Amalfi Coast offers one of the most beautiful coastal drives in the world.
The Amalfi Coast offers one of the most beautiful coastal drives in the world. (Photo: Jon Crel/flickr)
Dawn on the Amalfi Coast creates a scene straight out of the movies.
Dawn on the Amalfi Coast creates a scene straight out of the movies. (Photo: Adrian Scottow/flickr)
