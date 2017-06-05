In the new film "Wonder Woman" — which is currently tearing up box office records amid wide critical acclaim — the dark and moody setting of World War I Europe is mercifully contrasted with the gorgeous and lush island nation of Themyscira. This fictional homeland of the famed superhero, played by actress Gal Gadot, is meant to appear as an "oasis of hope," with natural beauty reminiscent of the famed Hanging Gardens of Babylon.

"What is Themyscira?" production designer Aline Bonetto said. "It's a beautiful vista with a coastal landscape, but not the kind you think of for your holiday. It's still wild, rocky, green... Problem was, all the beautiful beaches in the world that sit below big cliffs disappear beneath the tide, so for a part of every day you have no beach. And we were shooting in March, which in Europe is still cold."

After considering more than 47 locations around the world, the production team settled on Italy's famed Amalfi Coast, a UNESCO World Heritage site that stretches some 25 miles along the Mediterranean.

"Italy had beautiful weather, a beautiful blue-green sea, not too much tide, not too much wave," Bonetto added. "Our effects team added some cliffs in post, and it was the perfect way to go."

Below you'll see one photo from the movie followed by a selection of image that show off the stunning natural beauty of the Amalfi Coast. As you can see from this brief visual overview, it's easy to see how the region easily fit the mold of a mythical island paradise.