This is Moraine Lake at Banff National Park in Alberta, Canada. (Photo: Jack Nevitt/Shutterstock)

For many Americans, it's easy to gloss over their Canadian neighbors to the north. As one of the most powerful countries on Earth, the U.S. does a great job at squeezing itself into the spotlight and overshadowing everyone else.

Although Canadians aren't ones to brag, ignoring the natural beauty of this country would be a grave mistake when considering the vast swath of land covered in rugged mountains, crystal clear lakes, massive glaciers, desolate tundra and lush, temperate rainforests. In fact, Canada just made good on a promise to make all national parks admission free to children. What was originally trotted out as a test in 2017 as part of Canada's 150th birthday celebration has now been made permanent for those under the age of 17.

Enjoy this breathtaking glimpse into the variation of landscape and geography found within 17 of the country's most amazing national parks.

To kick things off, let's spotlight Canada's oldest and most visited national park.

Banff National Park (above)

Location: Alberta

Park size: 2,564 square miles

Established: 1885

Fun fact: Because the blue-green waters of Banff's Moraine Lake are fed by glacial melt, the water levels don't reach their peak crest until late June.

* * *

Photo: Christopher Kolaczan/Shutterstock

Kluane National Park and Reserve

Location: Yukon Territory

Park size: 8,499 square miles

Established: 1976

Fun fact: Mount Logan, the highest mountain in Canada, is located in Kluane.

* * *

Photo: Ryan Tir/Flickr

Prince Edward Island National Park

Location: Prince Edward Island

Park size: 8.5 square miles

Established: 1937

Fun fact: Due to human impact, this small stretch of shore is considered the most endangered park in Canada's system.

* * *

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Vuntut National Park

Location: Yukon Territory

Park size: 1,678 square miles

Established: 1995

Fun fact: Just across the border from Alaska's Arctic National Wildlife Refuge, this park is so undeveloped that it doesn't even have roads or trails.

* * *

Photo: Ansgar Walk/Wikimedia Commons

Quttinirpaaq National Park

Location: Nunavut Territory

Park size: 14,585 square miles

Established: 1988

Fun fact: Located within Canada's newest territory, Quttinirpaaq means "top of the world" in the Inuktitut language, which makes sense considering it is the second most northerly park on Earth after Northeast Greenland National Park.

* * *

Photo: Nelu Goia/Shutterstock

Yoho National Park

Location: British Columbia

Park size: 507 square miles

Established: 1886

Fun fact: Yoho is a part of Canadian Rocky Mountain Parks World Heritage Site — a contiguously protected area that also includes Banff, Jasper and Kootenay National Parks.

* * *

Photo: Photo: Patrick Poendl/Shutterstock

Auyuittuq National Park

Location: Nunavut Territory

Park size: 7,370 square miles

Established: 1976

Fun fact: Situated on the fjords, glaciers and ice fields of Baffin Island's east coast, this park's name means "the land that never melts" in the Inuktitut language.

* * *

Photo: Richard Cavalleri/Shutterstock

Mount Revelstoke National Park

Location: British Columbia

Park size: 100 square miles

Established: 1914

Fun fact: Flush with old-growth Western Redcedar and Western Hemlock, Mount Revelstoke is home to the only temperate inland rain forest in the world.

* * *

Photo: Christopher Gardiner/Shutterstock

Waterton Lakes National Park

Location: Alberta

Park size: 195 square miles

Established: 1895

Fun fact: The park and its lakes are named after Victorian naturalist and conservationist Charles Watson.

* * *

Photo: Daniel Zuckerkandel/Shutterstock

Fundy National Park

Location: New Brunswick

Park size: 80 square miles

Established: 1948

Fun fact: Although technically not inside the limits of the park, the Hopewell Rocks (seen above) are stunning 70-foot-tall rock formations sculpted by tidal erosion.

* * *

Photo: BGSmith/Shutterstock

Kootenay National Park

Location: British Columbia

Park size: 543 square miles

Established:1920

Fun fact: For visitors looking for some rest and relaxation, Kootenay boasts a swimming-friendly hot springs pool that ranges in temperature from 95-117 degrees Fahrenheit.

* * *

Photo: Cosmin Nahaiciuc/Shutterstock

Point Pelee National Park

Location: Ontario

Park size: 5.8 square miles

Established: 1918

Fun fact: Extending out into Lake Erie, this scenic marshy peninsula is the southernmost point of mainland Canada.

* * *

Photo: Paul Gierszewski/Wikimedia Commons

Sirmilik National Park

Location: Nunavut Territory

Park size: 8,570 square miles

Established: 2001

Fun fact: Bylot Island (seen above) is one of the largest uninhabitated islands in the world, but it regularly receives local Inuit visitors embarking on seasonal hunting trips.

* * *

Photo: Pierre Leclerc/Shutterstock

La Mauricie National Park

Location: Quebec

Park size: 207 square miles

Established: 1970

Fun fact: Featuring 150 lakes and countless smaller ponds, La Mauricie is a great place for canoeing and kayaking.

* * *

Photo: Meg Wallace Photography/Shutterstock

Bruce Peninsula National Park

Location: Ontario

Park size: 60 square miles

Established: 1987

Fun fact: A major attraction within the park is the famous Grotto (seen above), which is located between the Georgian Bay trails and Marr Lake.

* * *

Photo: Wildnerdpix/Shutterstock

Gros Morne National Park

Location: Newfoundland and Labrador

Park size: 697 square miles

Established: 1973

Fun fact: The park was designated a World Heritage Site for its breathtaking scenery and unique geology, which illustrates the obduction process of plate tectonics.

* * *

Photo: Hans Debruyne/Shutterstock

Pacific Rim National Park Preserve

Location: British Columbia

Park size: 197 square miles

Established: 1970

Fun fact: Filled with lush temperate rainforests and rugged, undeveloped coasts, this park is best experienced with visits to Long Beach, the Broken Group Islands and the West Coast trail.

Editor's note: This story was originally written in July 2014 and has been updated with more recent information.