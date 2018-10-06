So you've got a case of wanderlust and an urge to travel to an exotic destination after seeing a jaw-dropping image on Instagram or Facebook. Chances are you aren't the only person who wants to visit the Great Wall of China or the Palace of Versailles.

Before you get your hopes up too high that you'll be able to peacefully enjoy a vacation in near solitude and capture that "Insta-worthy" photo, you may want to take a look at just what these settings look like in real life. You may be in a for a big surprise.

Here are several popular destinations and what the experience is really like for most tourists.