Utah's Logan Canyon is putting on quite a show. As autumn sets in, the forests have transformed into a dazzling display of colors.

Logan Canyon is located in the Bear River Mountains of northeastern Utah, and the variety of hues and tones are from the assortment of trees that dot the landscape — Douglas hawthorn, canyon maple, scrub oak, quaking aspen, serviceberries, evergreens and more.

Photographer Justin McFarland has lived in Utah for 42 years, and every fall he captures images and even drone footage of the changing leaves.

We'll just let these images speak for themselves.

