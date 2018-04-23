10 (almost) deserted islands

Islands of lore

People have long been fascinated by deserted islands. Famous literary classics like “Robinson Crusoe” have inspired the imaginations of generations of readers — long after the world map was filled in. While there are no remaining unmapped islands waiting to be discovered, there are still many uninhabited places in the far corners of the world's oceans. Many of these unpopulated places are very Crusoe-esque — nothing like the relaxing and isolated tropical paradises that we fantasize about. With no resorts or habitation of note, nature dominates. These are the destinations that live up to the deserted island lore.

