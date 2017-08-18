7 unconventional cruises for your bucket list

Nature's finest

Not all cruise ships resemble floating amusement parks, with swimming pools, water slides, tennis courts and climbing walls. Plenty of ships provide a relaxing, classic cruise experience without all those extra diversions — and some keep the focus on nature. Expedition-style cruise ships (still large, but smaller than their mainstream kin) seek out beautiful natural shores in places like Alaska, Antarctica and Scandinavia.

Some cruise lines take passengers along traditional warm-weather routes, stopping to visit national parks (like Glacier National Park, pictured), off-the-beaten-path cities, and marine sanctuaries instead of beaches and shopping streets. Here are some offbeat cruise destinations and the companies that can take you on the sailing adventure of a lifetime.

This story was originally published in February 2013 and has been updated with new information.