Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

8 of the world's most spectacular scuba spots

 PREV NEXT 
A scuba diver swims after a school of mackerel in Ko Tao.

A scuba diver swims after a school of mackerel in Ko Tao.

(Photo: think4photop/Shutterstock)

Room with a view

Scuba diving is an exciting way to see parts of the planet where few travelers ever venture. Tank-aided diving opens the door to an underwater world where nature still dominates. The unique and colorful life of coral reefs and the impressively large creatures found in open ocean waters offer a kind of buzz that landlubbers rarely experience.

Not every scuba dive site can offer the same level of contact with aquatic life. However, there are some standouts that will thrill newly certified novices and expert divers alike, with swims through some of the world's most beautiful underwater attractions and a chance to see some of its most amazing creatures. Here are some of the world's best places to go scuba diving.

Josh Lew
January 15, 2019, 11:05 a.m.
Related topics: Eco-tourism, MNN lists, Oceans, Travel
More MNN Lifestyle Galleries
tour skating on natural ice 9 activities to make the most out of winter
mysterious structures 8 amazing structures with mysterious origins
Mount Olympus mythology 9 mythical places you can visit in real life

Trending on MNN

Earth as it appeared during the Late Permian, some 260 million years ago. Interactive map plots your address over 750 million years of Earth's history
poʻouli, or black-faced honeycreeper In memory of species declared extinct in 2018 — plus one we've already lost in 2019
Chihuahua puppy sitting on dog bed. This puppy literally fell from the sky
Scene from El Rastro flea market in March, 2017 in Madrid Spain. What to do with the stuff that doesn't spark joy
Bolivian Amphibian Initiative is making 10 expeditions to locations where the species was once common, hoping to find Romeo a female mate. And who wouldn't love that face? Romeo, one of the last of his species, will finally meet his Juliet
snowy landscape Magnetic north shifting by 30 miles a year, might signal pole reversal