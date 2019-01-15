8 of the world's most spectacular scuba spots

Room with a view

Scuba diving is an exciting way to see parts of the planet where few travelers ever venture. Tank-aided diving opens the door to an underwater world where nature still dominates. The unique and colorful life of coral reefs and the impressively large creatures found in open ocean waters offer a kind of buzz that landlubbers rarely experience.

Not every scuba dive site can offer the same level of contact with aquatic life. However, there are some standouts that will thrill newly certified novices and expert divers alike, with swims through some of the world's most beautiful underwater attractions and a chance to see some of its most amazing creatures. Here are some of the world's best places to go scuba diving.