9 tiny countries with big appeal
Take a closer look
Many of the smallest independent nations on the planet are not located in out-of-the-way corners of the globe: They are adjacent to, or even surrounded by, some of the world's most well-known countries. Some were regions of former colonies that made their own way after independence. Others had traditional Old World monarchs who were savvy enough to remain independent. All of these nations have a unique set of cultural traits, and most also boast amazing natural landscapes. In short, some of the smallest nations on Earth are also the most interesting.