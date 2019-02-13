Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

9 tiny countries with big appeal

 PREV NEXT 
Tiny Liechtenstein has beautiful views, classic architecture and, best of all, retail outlets.

Tiny Liechtenstein has beautiful views, classic architecture and, best of all, retail outlets.

(Photo: RossHelen/Shutterstock)

Take a closer look

Many of the smallest independent nations on the planet are not located in out-of-the-way corners of the globe: They are adjacent to, or even surrounded by, some of the world's most well-known countries. Some were regions of former colonies that made their own way after independence. Others had traditional Old World monarchs who were savvy enough to remain independent. All of these nations have a unique set of cultural traits, and most also boast amazing natural landscapes. In short, some of the smallest nations on Earth are also the most interesting.

Josh Lew
February 13, 2019, 9:34 a.m.
Related topics: Eco-tourism, MNN lists
More From MNN
Vernazza is one of five villages in Cinque Terre. 10 beautiful cities to explore by foot
A passport under maps What countries have the most powerful passports?
Cold War Germany 10 once-influential countries that no longer exist

Trending on MNN

Earth as it appeared during the Late Permian, some 260 million years ago. Interactive map plots your address over 750 million years of Earth's history
Bikes are the main mode of transportation at this school in Oulu, Finland. Students in Finland offer a succinct lesson in commuting
A schnoodle is a cross between a schnauzer and a poodle. What's the deal with doodle dogs?
ground beef USDA says filler once known as 'pink slime' can be labeled ground beef
Greta Thunberg Baby boomers will be among the hardest hit by climate change
A butterfly perches on a plant in the National Butterfly Center National Butterfly Center braces for border wall