9 activities to make the most out of winter

tour skating on natural ice

Tour skating involves traveling long distances on frozen lakes and rivers.

(Photo: David Thyberg/Shutterstock)

At play in the snow, ice and cold

Some people try to avoid winter weather by heading to a warm destination or planning a few months of indoor activities. But other hardy souls embrace the cold by playing snow sports or undertaking winter-weather adventures. These activities provide motivation to go play in the ice and snow, and they can act as a remedy for the winter blues.

Think of these winter adventures as ways to feel like a kid again — when you didn't even care about the cold because sledding and snow-fort building was so much fun.

Josh Lew
January 14, 2019, 10:22 a.m.
