The best solo hikes in North America

Solitude with a view

Why set off on a hike all by yourself? Some solo trekkers are chasing a sense of meditative quietness, while others seek the confidence boost that comes from self-reliance. Most are simply reveling in getting away from it all, such a rarity in today’s plugged-in world.

Some trails are more attractive for solo treks because of their blend of solitude and safety. The biggest drawback of traveling by yourself is that there's no one to come to your aid if you unexpectedly need help. Proper planning, knowledge of the trail and its conditions and general preparations can limit the dangers. Also, some trails are better for hiking alone than others.

These places stand out because of the solitude, conditions and the features they offer solo hikers.