May 24, 2018
874.5K
197.5K

The best solo hikes in North America

 PREV NEXT 
Oregon hiking trail

The Timberline Trail circles Mount Hood in Oregon.

(Photo: Oleg Moskaliuk/Shutterstock)

Solitude with a view

Why set off on a hike all by yourself? Some solo trekkers are chasing a sense of meditative quietness, while others seek the confidence boost that comes from self-reliance. Most are simply reveling in getting away from it all, such a rarity in today’s plugged-in world.

Some trails are more attractive for solo treks because of their blend of solitude and safety. The biggest drawback of traveling by yourself is that there's no one to come to your aid if you unexpectedly need help. Proper planning, knowledge of the trail and its conditions and general preparations can limit the dangers. Also, some trails are better for hiking alone than others.

These places stand out because of the solitude, conditions and the features they offer solo hikers.

Josh Lew
May 24, 2018, 9:32 a.m.
Related topics: Eco-tourism, MNN lists, National Parks, Outdoor Activities, Travel
More From MNN
Two hikers on a foggy mountain morning How to be a good citizen on the hiking trail

Trending on MNN

Hammerhead shark with yellow fish 11 animals more likely to kill you than sharks
Ceramics and other artifacts litter the partially sediment-covered wreck site of the treasure ship San José. Shipwreck laden with billions in treasure discovered off Colombia
Lavender field 12 plants that repel unwanted insects
Hammerhead worm on a leaf Giant predatory worms have invaded France
ants, natural ways to get rid of ants 13 natural solutions for killing and deterring ants
While there's a mechanical trick to pulling off Michael Jackson's 'Smooth Criminal' tilt, doctors say the move also requires advanced athletic strength. The physical feat behind Michael Jackson's anti-gravity illusion