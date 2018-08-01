August 1, 2018
12 boardwalks that capture the essence of summer

Atlantic City, New Jersey, has one of America's most famous boardwalks

Atlantic City, New Jersey, has one of America's most famous boardwalks.

(Photo: Jon Bilous/Shutterstock.com)

Like a time capsule

Boardwalks are synonymous with summertime. For more than a century, these seaside destinations have drawn fun-seekers with carnival rides, fried foods, and other colorful attractions. Of course, long-standing boardwalks like the one in Atlantic City include casinos, theaters and music venues as well.

Even after a hundred years, boardwalks still bring the summertime fun. Some have reinvented themselves over the decades, and newer boardwalks offer recreation, events, performances, and fine dining as well as the requisite carnival rides and food kiosks. Whether old or new, boardwalks are a quintessential part of summer by the ocean. Here are a dozen boardwalks that offer the expected classic atmosphere, but also bring their own unique elements.

August 1, 2018
