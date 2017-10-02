10 fascinating floating villages

Life on the water

All around the globe, people make their living from the water. These settlements have sustained people for centuries with fishing, aquaculture and shipping. And a handful of these towns are so closely tied to the water that their residents actually live on the water rather than next to it.

Some floating villages were established so that residents could easily adapt to changes in water levels, while others were built so fishermen could keep 24-hour watch over nets or fish farms. Floating villages offer protection for their residents, with the water creating a kind of natural moat that keeps enemies and predators away. Occasionally, water-top settlements have been established simply because people had nowhere else to go.

Here are several floating villages (like the one pictured above in Peru, which will share more about) and over-water settlements that reveal the amazing ways that humans have adapted to thrive on the water.