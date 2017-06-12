June 12, 2017
874.3K
189.5K

10 gorgeous islands that were once penal colonies

 PREV NEXT 
Now a destination for well-heeled travelers, Bermuda was built, in part, by prisoners from England.

Now a destination for well-heeled travelers, Bermuda was built, in part, by prisoners from England.

(Photo: JoshuaDavisPhotography/flickr)

Wonderful places for a life sentence

These islands offer a dose of paradise. Some are thriving resort destinations; others are natural edens with picturesque beaches and stunning landscapes. The islands are very different from one another, but all have one thing in common: they were once penal colonies.

A few still have remnants of this past, such as the remains here on Bermuda. Now these former penal colonies have given way to daiquiri-sipping tourists or to Mother Nature, but stories and vestiges from their convict pasts still remain.

Josh Lew
June 12, 2017, 11:41 a.m.
Related topics: Eco-tourism, MNN lists
More MNN Lifestyle Galleries
Neuschwanstein Castle sits on a hill above the village of Hohenschwangau, Germany, at sunset. 10 real-life fairy tale castles
The Blue Whale of Catoosa and a picnic table nearby 10 odd roadside attractions
Gorgeous aerial view of Australia's Great Barrier Reef. 10 places to appreciate before they vanish

Trending on MNN

Ocean Cleanup Project Remember that kid who invented a way to clean up ocean plastic? He's back, and it's happening
Mei Yan, the exasperated panda keeper You try and clean up a panda enclosure with a bunch of pandas in there
The idea that we must make our home look un-lived in before having people over stops so many of us from sharing life together. In praise of 'scruffy hospitality'
Lavender field 12 plants that repel unwanted insects
Famous missing people, including Amelia Earhart and D.B. Cooper 14 famous people who mysteriously disappeared
A rent-to-own tiny house in Detroit from Cass Community Social Services Tiny houses give low-income Detroit residents a shot at home ownership