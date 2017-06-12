10 gorgeous islands that were once penal colonies

Wonderful places for a life sentence

These islands offer a dose of paradise. Some are thriving resort destinations; others are natural edens with picturesque beaches and stunning landscapes. The islands are very different from one another, but all have one thing in common: they were once penal colonies.

A few still have remnants of this past, such as the remains here on Bermuda. Now these former penal colonies have given way to daiquiri-sipping tourists or to Mother Nature, but stories and vestiges from their convict pasts still remain.