April 2, 2018
874.5K
190.2K

10 beautiful cities to explore by foot

 PREV NEXT 
La Rambla is a three-quarter-mile-long pedestrian mall in the middle of Barcelona.

La Rambla is a three-quarter-mile-long pedestrian mall in the middle of Barcelona.

(Photo: imagIN.gr photography/Shutterstock)

A splendid stroll is the way to go

The pleasure of a simple stroll often increases when you're walking through an unfamiliar place — as long as you're not lost. Walking tours are a popular option for travelers. Online mapping apps have made it easy enough for people to take an unguided sightseeing hike without having to go through the embarrassment of standing on a street corner with a map and a panicked expression.

Not every city is walkable, but some are compact enough and have enough public transit options that tourists won’t miss anything without a car. Others, however, are so spread out that a car is necessary.

These auto cities certainly might have attractions that are worth a road trip, but if you prefer to travel to shops, restaurants and tourist sites on foot, the following destinations are ideal.

Josh Lew
April 2, 2018, 9:36 a.m.
Related topics: City & Urban, Eco-tourism, MNN lists
More From MNN
walking is better than running 5 ways walking is better than running
The Appalachian Trail How much can a 2,000-mile hike on the Appalachian Trail change a man? Take a look
Palmerston Island in the Cook Islands 15 of the most remote places on Earth

Trending on MNN

dog looking sad 11 things humans do that dogs hate
Pacific razor clam, Siliqua patula Bizarre clam video weirds out the internet
A woman applies a lip scrub in winter 5 homemade lip scrub recipes
Lavender field 12 plants that repel unwanted insects
largest dog breeds 9 of the world's largest dog breeds
woman holding throat, laryngitis 11 home remedies for laryngitis