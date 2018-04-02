10 beautiful cities to explore by foot

A splendid stroll is the way to go

The pleasure of a simple stroll often increases when you're walking through an unfamiliar place — as long as you're not lost. Walking tours are a popular option for travelers. Online mapping apps have made it easy enough for people to take an unguided sightseeing hike without having to go through the embarrassment of standing on a street corner with a map and a panicked expression.

Not every city is walkable, but some are compact enough and have enough public transit options that tourists won’t miss anything without a car. Others, however, are so spread out that a car is necessary.

These auto cities certainly might have attractions that are worth a road trip, but if you prefer to travel to shops, restaurants and tourist sites on foot, the following destinations are ideal.