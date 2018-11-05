Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

10 international destinations for novice travelers

 PREV NEXT 
Reykjavik as seen from an observation deck

Reykjavik is bursting with an Icelandic kind of beauty.

(Photo: Wojtek Chmielewski/Shutterstock)

A gentle introduction to world travel

Would-be international travelers hear plenty of advice about getting out of their comfort zone. Well-meaning people might offer anecdotes about the life-changing potential of travel, but there's usually no mention of the practical challenges of dealing with an unfamiliar place or overcoming the apprehension of journeying abroad.

For novice globetrotters, destination choice matters. A certain level of apprehension is natural, but at the same time, you can find a destination that will provide a gentler introduction to world travel.

Here's a smattering of places to explore.

Josh Lew
November 5, 2018, 10:20 a.m.
Related topics: MNN lists, Travel
More MNN Lifestyle Galleries
world's most stunning cricket stadiums The world's 10 most beautiful cricket grounds
Paris Catacombs 10 crypts and catacombs you can visit
Atlantic City, New Jersey, has one of America's most famous boardwalks 12 boardwalks that capture the essence of summer

Trending on MNN

A humpback whale spouts off the coast of Mexico. Fisherman jumps on a thrashing whale's back to save its life
largest dog breeds 9 of the world's largest dog breeds
lion and lioness 13 award-winning images you wouldn't know were taken by students
black wolf running along highway in Canada Woman films encounter with wild wolves running along a highway in Canada
Psilocybe magic mushroom 7 mind-bending facts about magic mushrooms
foo-bank-donations 25 of the best foods for food donations