Light up your life

Maine's craggy coastline and often-foggy weather once made it one of the most dangerous places in the country for ships. Thankfully, modern technology has made navigation near the shore safer, and many of these historic lighthouses, now automated and outfitted with LED beacons, still help boats avoid treacherous shoreline.

Many Maine lighthouses date back to the 19th century, and some were commissioned before the United States was even formed. George Washington, for example, ordered the construction of one of the state's most iconic beacons, the Portland Head Lighthouse (pictured), before he was officially elected president. The youngest lighthouse in Maine, meanwhile, is still over 100 years old. This history and the seafaring stories surrounding these places make them more than mere photo ops.

Here are 10 of Maine's most interesting lighthouses.