Mother Nature Network
Mother Nature Network

10 of the world's most unusual attractions

 PREV NEXT 
Seattle Gum Wall

Despite cleaning efforts in the past, Seattle's Gum Wall remains a popular attraction more than two decades after it started.

(Photo: ARTYOORAN/Shutterstock.com)

Why are these unusual attractions so popular?

Most tourist attractions are popular for obvious reasons. They are defined by superlatives — the biggest, oldest, most beautiful — or they benefit from heavy promotion by a city or country's tourism stakeholders. And then there are those attractions that have gained fame for less obvious reasons.

Some of these offbeat places are so odd or unusual that you can't help but want to see them. Social media has certainly helped their causes, but Facebook and Instagram aren't the only influencers. The popularity of many strange and unexpected attractions predates the rise of YouTube and Facebook when promotion consisted of word of mouth, physical guidebooks and perhaps the occasional feature in a magazine or newspaper.

Here are 10 of the world's most-unexpected attractions.

Josh Lew
February 16, 2019, 10:47 a.m.
Related topics: MNN lists, Travel
More From MNN
The landscape of Zhangjiajie Forest Park reportedly inspired the setting for the film 'Avatar.' 8 fairy tale-like destinations you can see in real life
Ruined church 10 secret gardens in the middle of major cities
The Linn Cove Viaduct, a part of the Blue Ridge Parkway, brings together nature and travel. 10 scenic highways worth the drive

Trending on MNN

Earth as it appeared during the Late Permian, some 260 million years ago. Interactive map plots your address over 750 million years of Earth's history
largest dog breeds 9 of the world's largest dog breeds
A black leopard steps into a camera trap set near some tall grass Black panther spotted in Kenya is first sighting in almost a century
parliament of owls 99 strange collective animal names
An illustration of how a black hole may appear The first image of a black hole is almost ready
A woman sleeping with a dog at an animal shelter A shelter worker couldn't leave the dogs alone in a storm — so she slept over