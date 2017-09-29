6 of North America's loneliest roads

In the middle of nowhere

You may think you like spending time alone. Perhaps that's true when it comes to reading a book or catching a movie. But what if you were on a road that stretched for hundreds of miles through some of the most remote areas in North America, with nary another human around? Would you enjoy that kind of extreme solitude?

If your answer is yes, then grab your car keys (preferably to a four-wheel drive vehicle), fill up the tank and head out on the highway to these incredibly deserted roads in North America.