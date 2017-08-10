13 places on the planet off-limits to visitors

Taboo territory

It's no fun being excluded. Tell us that we're not allowed to go somewhere, and you better believe the stubborn child inside us is buying a ticket for that exact destination.

But sometimes access to certain places is restricted for good reason, whether for our benefit or not. Maybe the climate is too extreme, or maybe the inhabitants are too hostile.

From virgin lands that scientists want to study without human interference to super-secret military bases, here's a list of amazing places you'll never step foot on.