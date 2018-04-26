9 royal honeymoon destinations that you can visit

Royal honeymoons offer privacy and luxury

Speculation about the upcoming royal wedding knows no bounds — from the cake to the dress. But so far, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have managed to keep their honeymoon plans secret. They may be able to avoid the paparazzi by going somewhere so remote and inaccessible that it will be virtually impossible for the media the follow.

Prince Harry’s brother, William, went to private North Island in the Seychelles for his honeymoon. Other royals and celebrities have chosen remote locations like Tanzania or Fiji to avoid the public eye. Destinations have been pitching themselves to the soon-to-be newlyweds, hoping to score some publicity even if they don’t host the couple.

Some of the resorts and hotels used by royal honeymooners in the past are prohibitively expensive, but other destinations and accommodations could be a part of your own fairy-tale romantic getaway. Here are several past royal honeymoon destinations that you could potentially visit yourself.