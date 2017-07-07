10 scenic highways for your daydreaming pleasure

Take the scenic route

Interstate highways are ideal for long-haul driving. However, most of these roads are defined by concrete barriers, generic roadside shrubbery and gray-hued overpasses. There are certainly exceptions to the stereotype of monotonous highway scenery, but, for the most part, attractive landscapes are found on byways and county roads, not major national thoroughfares.

The best-looking drives provide passengers with glimpses of region-defining landscapes: deserts, mountains, lush forests (like the ones along Blue Ridge Parkway, pictured), craggy shorelines or other postcard-worthy scenes. These routes don't just offer picturesque surroundings; they provide an up-close look at scenery that is unique to their region.

Here's a collection of American drives that are worth a trip, just for the scenery.