July 22, 2018
10 secret gardens in the middle of major cities

Ruined church

The garden at St. Dunstan-in-the-East in London is inside a ruined church.

(Photo: Peter Trimming/flickr)

You have to know where to look

You rarely hear a city dweller complain about gardens taking up space. These oases of nature provide a sense of calm in an otherwise hectic environment. Some of the most interesting urban gardens are in unexpected places: on top of a public building, in the middle of a commercial district, or in the terminal of one of the world’s busiest airports. You may have strolled on a sidewalk next to a "secret garden" without realizing it was just around the corner or on the other side of a wall.

Indeed, the main problem with hidden city gardens is that they're hidden. If you don’t know these attractive natural spaces exist, you might never experience them. At the same time, the fact that these places escape notice makes them worth seeking out. Unlike central parks and city gardens that draw big crowds, you may have these secret spaces all to yourself.

Josh Lew
July 22, 2018, 12:34 p.m.
Related topics: Eco-tourism, MNN lists, Parks
