10 secret spring break beaches in the Caribbean

Away from the crowds, but not the sun

Travel fever sets in during spring break season — even if you aren't a high school or college student. Perhaps you just want to head somewhere warm to escape the winter weather that stubbornly refuses to give way to spring. Or maybe winter is nose-to-the-grindstone season for you, and you want to spend a long weekend lounging on a Caribbean beach as a reward for months of hard work.

Lots of people want to travel during March and April. That's great news if you're looking for a vacation spot with a lively beach scene. If you want to relax somewhere idyllic, however, a trip to the tropics may end up being disappointingly crowded and noisy. Luckily, there are still plenty of beaches in the Caribbean that don't draw many tourists (or even many locals). You may need to take a boat ride or a long hike to reach them, but these stretches of sand are delightfully quiet most of the time.