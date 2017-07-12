July 12, 2017
9 not-so-big cities with a rich cultural scene

You can find art even in Marfa, Texas.

(Photo: Library of Congress/Wikimedia Commons)

Hidden gems

Some midsize cities in America have developed respectable dining and arts scenes. These places might not have as many restaurants, bars, museums and galleries as, say, New York or Chicago, but they hold their own in terms creativity and cosmopolitan atmosphere.

Many of the most interesting cultural enclaves in North America are actually found in smaller population centers (of less than 200,000 people) in places that are often considered fly-over country, like Marfa, Texas (pictured). A few of these colonies of cool have a long history of culture. (Santa Fe falls into this category). Other destinations are college towns or reinvented suburbs, and a few are small towns that are hard to find on any map.

Here are several small cities and towns that are big on culture, art and creativity.

Josh Lew
July 12, 2017, 1:54 p.m.
