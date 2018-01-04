January 4, 2018
10 top ecotourism destinations for 2018

Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park has undergone a major restoration over the past decade.

Mozambique’s Gorongosa National Park has undergone a major restoration over the past decade.

(Photo: F Mira/flickr)

Back to nature in the new year

Destinations like Costa Rica, Dominica and Botswana thrive on nature travel and ecotourism. Other countries have tried, with varying degrees of success, to capitalize on travelers’ desires to move beyond the usual tourist scene in a sustainable way.

As a result, ecotourism has become more accessible over the past couple of decades. Unfortunately, that means that the kind of packaged experience that many people try to avoid has made its way into the ecotourism niche, too.

Still, there are plenty of places without hordes of tourists, places that have a lot to offer those who define themselves as "explorers" and who want to keep authenticity in their travel experiences.

Here are some of the best ecotourism destinations to consider in 2018 ...

Josh Lew
January 4, 2018, 8:37 a.m.
