10 restaurants that are literally underground

Cavern cuisine

Foodies may seek out underground restaurants — sometimes called supper clubs — that are often operated out of someone's home or a temporary pop-up location. But that's not the type of underground restaurant we're talking about here.

The beautiful eateries on this list are quite literally located below-ground in caves and caverns around the world. From a newcomer in the Grand Canyon to a stunningly romantic seaside dining establishment in Italy (pictured), consider adding these to your next travel itinerary.