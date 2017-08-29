August 29, 2017
10 restaurants that are literally underground

By: Angela Nelson on Aug. 29, 2017, 12:14 p.m.
Ristorante Hotel Grotta Palazzese in Polignano a Mare, Italy

Photo: cesaredefilippis/Instagram

Cavern cuisine

Foodies may seek out underground restaurants — sometimes called supper clubs — that are often operated out of someone's home or a temporary pop-up location. But that's not the type of underground restaurant we're talking about here.

The beautiful eateries on this list are quite literally located below-ground in caves and caverns around the world. From a newcomer in the Grand Canyon to a stunningly romantic seaside dining establishment in Italy (pictured), consider adding these to your next travel itinerary.

