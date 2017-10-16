10 uniquely shaped islands

Shapes in the sea

Islands are alluring for a variety of reasons. Some are attractive because of their white sand beaches, while others stand out due to their palm-fringed tropical landscapes or clear, warm water. Then there are those that have earned fame because of the stories, factual and fictional, that surround them.

More recently, previously ignored islands have been noted for what they look like from the sky. It wasn’t until the era of space travel, satellites and drones that people began discovering that a surprisingly high number of islands are shaped like well-known objects, such as hearts.

A few of these require a little imagination and the right angle to see the resemblance. But some are much more obvious. Here are 10 oddly shaped islands and the stories behind them.