July 3, 2018
874.5K
197.5K

What you need to know about America's territories

 PREV NEXT 
Puerto Rice capitol building

The United States officially took possession of Puerto Rico from Spain in 1899.

(Photo: Sean Pavone/Shutterstock)

From sea to shining sea

After Puerto Rico was badly damaged by Hurricane Maria in September 2017, USA Today and Suffolk University conducted a poll that showed that only 47 percent of Americans from the 50 states were aware the Caribbean island is a U.S. territory and that its 3.4 million inhabitants are U.S. citizens.

Puerto Rico is the largest of the U.S. territories in terms of both land and population. Four other territories in the Caribbean and Pacific have significant populations, while the remaining areas host military bases or nature preserves (or are otherwise strategically or ecologically important). How did these different lands, some of them in far-flung corners of the Pacific Ocean, become part of the United States? And what does the future hold for them?

Josh Lew
July 3, 2018, 8:22 a.m.
Related topics: MNN lists, Travel
More MNN Lifestyle Galleries
Nat Geo travel photographer of the year 2018 grand prize winner 10 stunning photos to inspire your next adventure
Oaxaca is where many of Mexico's artistic styles were developed. 10 North American folk art meccas
Oregon hiking trail The best solo hikes in North America

Trending on MNN

bear in hot tub Bear invites himself over for a hot tub session and a few slurps of margarita
Ruby patrols by boat with her handler, Rhode Island State Police Trooper Dan O’Neil. Returned to shelter 4 times, 'unmanageable' dog becomes real-life hero
Lavender field 12 plants that repel unwanted insects
baby giraffe standing Watch 9 baby animals stand up (or walk!) for the first time
dog eating human food 12 human foods dogs can eat and 5 they shouldn't
Otzi the Iceman 12 things you may not know about Otzi the Iceman