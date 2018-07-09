Want great coffee? These cities are your best bet

Enjoying a cup of joe

Coffee is a universal beverage, which means there are few places on Earth where you have to forego your morning caffeine ritual. If you really appreciate the bean, however, you'll want to know which cities are the best for feeding your habit. That depends on whether you just need a quick dark roast from a chain shop or whether you want to immerse yourself in the local cafe culture. In coffee-conscious cities, how and where you drink is as important as what you drink. Some of the big name chains have tried (and failed if you ask a purist) to mimic the feel of these coffee cultures.

So where can you find the best cup of morning (or afternoon) coffee? That depends in large part on how you define "good coffee," but the following cities are known for their quality brews and for the un-copyable atmospheres in which they serve them.