10 of the world's most colorful cities

Drawing with color

Travelers may say they visit a place because of its attractions, but sometimes the reason is based on something much simpler and much less tangible. Sometimes, visitors just like the looks of a place.

Towns with bright buildings and structures with creative paint schemes are popular throughout the world. Tourists flock to photograph brightly painted streetscapes in Morocco (pictured), India, the Mediterranean, the Caribbean and even the Arctic.

If that's you, if you're drawn to places with colorful buildings, these 10 cities are calling.