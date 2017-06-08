In “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off,” Cameron said his dad’s 1961 Ferrari GT250 California was one of less than 100 made. How many of these highly coveted cars were actually produced?

Anyone? Anyone? Only about 55 of the iconic Ferrari featured in this classic 80s comedy were produced in 1961. For the film, producers used a custom fiberglass body on top of a Modena Spyder chassis, to the relief of many car enthusiasts who worried that a real limited edition Ferrari had been destroyed in the making of the film.