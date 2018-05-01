Mother’s Day is right around the corner. Rather than just relying on the old standbys, like flowers and jewelry, why not give her a gift for her car that she can use all year long? After all, she makes dozens of trips each week, driving the kids around town, going to and from work and running all of life’s little errands. Some fun, useful gadgets would make her time behind the wheel much more enjoyable.

Here at NAPA AUTO PARTS, we compiled a list of the top car gifts to pick up for all the moms in your life this Mother’s Day.

Console Organizer

No one likes a messy car, but few vehicles have enough compartments to stash all of the essentials. Fortunately, this console organizer (which comes in a stylish plaid print) gives moms a tidy place to keep everything they need when on the road — from her sunglasses, smartphone and travel mug to a flashlight, wet wipes and umbrella. Mom will love having her driving gear orderly and accessible.

Wireless Headset

Is Mom still fumbling around with speakerphone when she needs to talk on the phone while driving? Then a wireless headset is exactly the upgrade she needs. It connects to her smartphone via Bluetooth and sits comfortably in her ear, allowing her to seamlessly take a call without using her hands. One charge of the battery gives four hours of talk time or 110 standby hours, so she’ll never miss a call in the car again.

Back-Up Camera

Mom may say she has eyes in the back of her head, but you can still make her life easier with a back-up camera. (Photo: Odua Images/Shutterstock)

Blind spots can make parallel parking and backing out of driveways a tough feat. Mom may say she has eyes in the back of her head, but you can still make her life easier with a back-up camera . Just mount this gadget to her license plate to give her a full view of what’s going on behind her vehicle on a 4.3-inch color LCD monitor. With this model, there’s no need to press buttons or adjust settings to get it going — the camera automatically switches on when you go in reverse, giving Mom an instant glimpse at obstacles behind her bumper.

Emergency Safety Kit

The gift of safety might just be the ultimate Mother’s Day present. Show her how much you care with an emergency kit that will come in handy if she’s in a bind on a road trip. It includes a first aid kit, cable ties, auto-charging LED light, warm gear, a whistle and other items that drivers can rely on while they wait for roadside assistance. Having the emergency kit in the trunk will give Mom peace of mind every time she puts her keys in the ignition.

Radar Detector

Help Mom avoid hefty fines with a radar detector. (Photo: Malykalexa/Shutterstock)

Is Mom always in a rush and received one too many speeding tickets? Help her avoid hefty fines with a radar detector . The device will beep as a reminder to slow down if she happens to be going a little faster than she realizes, and reduces the likelihood that she’ll fall victim to a speed trap. Hopefully she’ll take your gift as a subtle hint to drive safely!

Windshield Sun Shade

Few things are more unpleasant than stepping into a hot, humid car in the summertime. A sun shade for mom’s windshield will help keep her car’s interior from turning into a steamy greenhouse on bright, sunny days, and it easily rolls up for storing in the back seat or trunk when not in use. Plus, she doesn’t have to put it away when winter comes. Let Mom know she can use her new gift during the cooler months to prevent frost build-up on her windshield.

Headrest Monitor with DVD Player

A headrest monitor will give Mom some relief by keeping her children entertained on the go. (Photo: sonya etchison/Shutterstock)

Kids can be impossible to occupy on long car trips — and in today’s increasingly tech-focused world, the radio just doesn’t cut it anymore. She can play her kids’ favorite cartoons and movies on the built-in DVD player when the family’s running around town. The system will help prevent backseat bickering between brothers and sisters and the distraction of answering “Are we there yet?” every five minutes.

Raven Connected Car System

Take mom’s driving experience to the next level with a high-tech system that gives her real-time info about her car. The Raven connected car system features a video stream of the inside and outside of the vehicle, turn-by-turn navigation, hand-gesture controls, real-time road advice, fuel-efficiency reports and weather updates. The vehicle diagnostics feature will also give her helpful insights if her car has problems when she’s out and about.

Charging Dock

A charging dock keeps Mom's phone battery full and screen in sight. (Photo: CC7/Shutterstock)

When mom’s using her smart device for GPS, keeping track of her to-do list and being accessible to her family, her battery drains fast. A charging dock for her car will keep her battery full and screen in sight when she’s behind the wheel. A magnetic mounting system conveniently sticks the dock anywhere, without needing to remove the case. Best of all, mom won’t have a nest of unsightly cables cluttering the console of her car.

Smart Garage Hub

Who hasn’t worried that they forgot to close the garage door after they’ve reached the highway? Now, Mom can check on her garage in real time with Chamberlain’s MyQ Smart Garage Hub . The system, which includes a camera, installs in minutes and allows you to see and control your garage with your smartphone. It can also link to a variety of apps that allow you to use voice control or geolocation sharing to open and close your garage automatically. Mom will love having the door open as soon as she rounds the corner to her street.

This gift guide will get your Mother’s Day plans rolling, but if you need more ideas, stop by your local NAPA AUTO PARTS store to find the perfect fit for Mom’s dream machine.