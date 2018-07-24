Summer is here — the pace is more relaxed, school is out and your normal activities are curtailed or suspended. That means more opportunities to take to the road and head to the lake, beach or some other fun destination. Your car will be driven more often and is also likely to encounter bugs, and lots of them. We’ll examine a pair of methods on how to remove dead bugs from car paint and do so without damaging the finish.

Method 1: Water and Dryer Sheets

Unless your water is hard, you can use tap water on your car. Otherwise, choose spring water or some other water free of staining minerals.

The first method is the easiest one and only requires a clean spray bottle filled no more than half way with water. The other “tool” you’ll be using here are dryer sheets, fresh out of the box. What you don’t want to do is use any type of scraping device as that’s a sure way to mar the finish.

Take the spray bottle and dampen a dryer sheet and use this to wipe away the bug splatter. You can also use this method to remove tar and sap. The chemicals in the dryer sheets will dissolve the finish. So once you’re finished, use a dedicated car-wash product to clean your car, then reapply wax.

Method 2: Solution, Water and a Microfiber Towel

Don't forget to polish. (Photo: REDPIXEL.PL/Shutterstock)

Another option is to purchase a product created to handle this specific type of job. You’ll also need water — a garden hose is fine — and one or more microfiber towels.

Liberally spray the product on the affected areas of your car, then let it set for a minute or two. Rinse with water and wipe away the residue with a microfiber towel. Again, once you are done give your car a wash and reapply some wax.

Insect Considerations

It’s difficult to prevent bugs from assaulting your car, especially during the summer. If your travels take you through an area prone to an insect invasion, then installing an air & bug deflector may provide some protection. Instead of bugs splattering your paint, deflectors will redirect them above your vehicle as you move down the road.

Leaving dead bugs on your car is not an option. Insect splatter is highly acidic and will eat into the paint. The sooner you identify the mess and respond, the better for your car. Fortunately, the process to remove dead bugs is straightforward and easy to implement.