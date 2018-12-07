If you've got a loved one who runs only on four wheels, you'll want to take note of these nine gadgets just in time for the holiday season. From collectible toys to survival kits to earbuds, these gift-worthy items can all be purchased either at your neighborhood NAPA Auto Parts store or at NAPAonline.com.

Dash cam

Dual Cam's 2-in-1 sports action/dash camera. (Photo: NAPA Auto Parts)

This Pilot Automotive camera is two products in one: a sports action camera and a dash camera. It features 1080p HD video, 10 Megapixel photography and accident-detection shock sensor, so you can feel assured through any crash that the evidence is documented. Click to buy

Hot Wheels car set

Package will contain five randomly selected toy cars. (Photo: NAPA Auto Parts)

For the young car aficionado in your life (or just one who likes to play with toys), you can't go wrong with Hot Wheels. Check out their classic variety pack, a race-ready assortment that features five highly detailed vehicles. Click to buy

Huddy heads up display screen

An easier way to keep your eyes on the road. (Photo: NAPA Auto Parts)

Transform any smartphone into a heads up display and easily navigate while keeping your eyes on the road. Check your speed, maps, traffic and more. It's scratch and smear resistant, works in all cars and trucks, has an adjustable screen and contains no wires, installation or hassle. Click to buy

DeWalt cut case

DeWalt Mt8 Mt16 cut case. (Photo: NAPA Auto Parts)

DeWalt's gift set contains two cutting tools: an MT8 and an MT16, for when you need to knock out a quick cutting job on the go. Click to buy

Wireless earbuds

ANX True Wireless Bluetooth earbuds. (Photo: NAPA Auto Parts)

The ANX -30 wireless ear buds aim to deliver audio technology for today's lifestyle, matching mobility and convenience with superior sound quality for a rich listening experience. Among other features, the earbuds offer noise and echo isolation; crisp, clear stereo and bass sound; and non-slip ear lock ensures the earbuds remain firmly and comfortably in place. Click to buy

Collectible truck

NAPA semi tractor-trailer, 1/28 scale. (Photo: NAPA Auto Parts)

This 25-inch replica of a NAPA tractor-trailer features chrome-plated front grill and wheel inserts; motion-activated air brake sounds; and working lights, engine, and horn activation buttons. It's the perfect gift for truck enthusiasts young and old. Click to buy

Winter emergency safety kit

An emergency kit, for everything you forgot to bring on long trips in the cold weather. (Photo: NAPA Auto Parts)

It happens. You get lost, stuck or jammed in traffic. An emergency kit like this should be in everyone's trunk, console or glove box. The kit includes fleece hat and gloves, cable ties, first aid kit, adjustable wrench, bag and blanket, auto-charge LED light, hand warmers, match with candles, and whistle. Click to buy



Survival kit

The Stealth Angel survival kit 2.0. (Photo: NAPA Auto Parts)

Billed as the smartest and most compact survival kit of its kind, the Stealth Angel survival kit 2.0 is ultra-durable and discreet. A waterproof carrying case allows you to take it anywhere and is designed to keep you safe in any situation. Click to buy

Garage-in-a-box kit

Garage In-A-Box Kit by Evercraft. (Photo: NAPA Auto Parts)

Take your garage with you wherever you go. This kit includes comprehensive collection of garage tools and accessories to provide a foundation for growth and development in any trade you choose. Click to buy

Smartphone-controlled LED lights

LED RGB lights for cars and trucks. (Photo: NAPA Auto Parts)