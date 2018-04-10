How to Find a Reliable Auto Repair Shop

Almost everyone worries about getting ripped off by an auto repair shop, and with good reason: Some shops do take advantage of their customers, whether it’s by billing them for more time than a repair takes, selling them repairs they don’t need or charging them for work that was never performed.

We’ve heard stories of technicians bringing back a dirty air filter to show the customer — when the customer had just recently had the filter changed and knew it was pristine. And an air filter is relatively cheap. What if the technician says you need a new transmission?

Even if you’re knowledgeable about cars, it can be hard to know whether technicians are telling the truth. One former mechanic told us he chalks parts that need replacing in an inconspicuous spot so he can verify whether the part was actually replaced.

Most people aren’t prepared to go to those lengths. So how can you tell if an auto repair shop is trustworthy? Even if many shops are, you don’t want to end up at one of the bad apples.

Watch the video for helpful advice from insiders. Among the tips you’ll learn:

What certification the technicians should have

What a shop’s involvement in the community signifies

Which online reviews to check

The kind of service warranty to look for, and why a longer warranty is a good sign

What a digital inspection is and why it’s important.

Once you find a reputable shop and build a relationship with the business, keep asking questions and showing that you’re paying attention, and you shouldn’t have to worry about being taken for a ride.

Trust a NAPA AutoCare Center near you for your vehicle maintenance and repairs.

