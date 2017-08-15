A NAPA AutoCare Center owner grabs a chance to give back

Sometimes an engine is more than just an engine.

Jimmy Maginnis, a carpenter, is the father of six kids. When the engine of the truck he uses to get to work failed to turn over because of a bad starter, the timing was terrible: The children’s mother had recently been diagnosed with cancer.

Maginnis called his longtime friend Jay King, a former carpenter and now owner of King’s Automotive, a NAPA AutoCare Center, to have the truck repaired. (NAPA AutoCare Centers are independently owned auto repair facilities that partner with a NAPA store and purchase NAPA parts.)

While King had the truck in his shop, he decided to go ahead and replace the engine, free of charge. He planned to purchase the engine from NAPA AUTO PARTS out of his own pocket.

He called the store for a quote. “I was talking to the NAPA guy and said, ‘Just give me your best price on an engine.’ Then NAPA got involved and decided to literally give me the engine,” King explained.

“I would have never thought in a million years that they would donate an engine, and they did. They didn’t have to. No one asked them to do it. They just did it out of the goodness of their heart.”

When Maginnis picked up the truck, he had to hold back the tears, according to King. “He said to me, ‘Nobody’s ever done anything like that for me.’”

Watch the video to hear the heartwarming story firsthand.

