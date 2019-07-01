Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund Gets Boost From NAPA The auto parts company has donated millions to help wounded vets.

Pete Scobell always wanted to be a U.S. Navy SEAL. For nearly 17 years, including six deployments, he was sent all across the globe on special operations missions.

But when he returned home from the battlefield, he felt that something was off. He didn't feel like a hero anymore. So he went to the National Intrepid Center of Excellence (NICoE) where they diagnosed him with a traumatic brain injury (TBI). It was impacting his home life, as well as his job. The doctors reassured him, "Pete, you're broke, but we can fix you."

The Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund helps U.S. military personnel battling TBI and Post-Traumatic Stress (PTS). To help reach more military vets in need, the fund built a series of ten satellites to NICoE located on military bases across the country. Called Intrepid Service Centers, they allows service members to be treated closer to home so their families can participate in their recovery. The facilities offer everything from psychological services and physical rehab to art and music therapy. Each of these Intrepid Service Centers costs $14 million to build.

Inspired by NAPA AUTO PARTS' military family – including employees and customers – the transportation company has helped raise millions in support of the Intrepid Fallen Heroes Fund. They've assisted in the building of Intrepid Service Centers from coast to coast, from California to Virginia.

Lt. Scobell, who has since transitioned from wounded warrior to country singer, summed it best. "They don't just give you treatment, they give you hope," he said. "And that's more valuable than anything."