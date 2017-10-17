Partner spotlight: Donnie Hudson, volunteer firefighter

For some people, the desire to help others just comes naturally.

"I’ve always had that drive inside me,” explained Donnie Hudson, captain of his local volunteer fire department and co-owner (with his brother) of Troy Auto Care, a NAPA AutoCare Center in Troy, Michigan.

In 2016 Hudson was named Firefighter of the Year. To spread his knowledge to future firefighters, he also teaches at Oakland Community College Fire Academy.

But his efforts to help his community don’t stop with battling blazes. Hudson is also president of the Northern Detroit Business Development Group, comprised of more than a dozen NAPA AutoCare Centers. With the support of NAPA, the group raises funds for a variety of charities, from Toys for Tots to Play-Place for Autistic Children.

"One of the biggest joys that we get as business owners is being able to come together and help out a charity, help out a community. That touches a huge spot in my heart.”

Watch the video to meet Hudson and hear from his wife, Kristi, about just how big his heart is and how strong his dedication to his employees and the community is.

Visit a NAPA AutoCare Center near you when your vehicle needs maintenance or repairs.