Winter Driving Tips From the Pros

Winter conditions can make driving dangerous. From icy terrain and slick road surfaces to limited visibility and skidding wheels, knowing how to effectively maneuver your vehicle during the hazardous winter months can save lives.

To make sure you’re prepared to safely brave the ice and snow this year, NAPA AUTO PARTS partnered with Bridgestone Winter Driving School in Steamboat Springs, Colorado, to bring you these winter driving tips.