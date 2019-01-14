6 cool ice hotels for the brave at heart

Yngve Bergqvist’s Icehotel located in Jukkasjärvi, a village about 125 miles above the Arctic Circle in Swedish Lapland, may have the bragging rights of being the oldest (it received its first overnight guests in 1992), most referenced (it’s been featured in countless documentaries) and most high-profile hotel constructed from blocks of snow and ice. It may also be the only ice hotel that has enacted an ambitious goal to become CO2 negative and spawned a franchise of vodka-centric Icebars located in cities well below the Arctic Circle like Tokyo, Copenhagen and London. And it’s certainly the only ice hotel out there that has embraced its inner geek and created an eye-popping guest suite inspired by the sci-fi film "Tron: Legacy."

However, Sweden’s Icehotel isn’t the world’s only lodging where you can find chunks of frozen water being used in a capacity that goes well beyond a rattling machine at the end of the hall. There are several other ice hotels across the world catering to adventurous, layer-wearing travelers looking to hunker down for the night in a frozen fortress. Although they may have been inspired by the subzero Swedish trendsetter, each of these ice hotels is unique in its own right. Grab your mittens … let’s take a look, shall we?

Hôtel de Glace, Quebec, Canada

Over a million people have visited Hotel de Glace in Quebec since it opened in 2001. (Photo: Hotel de Glace)

Located just outside Quebec City, a decidedly more accessible locale than Lapland, the Hôtel de Glace is North America’s only ice hotel (Chena Hot Springs Resort in frigid Fairbanks, Alaska, erected one in 2009, but this year the resort opted for an ice museum). Offering “an unforgettable experience between nature and urbanity,” the 32,000-square-foot Hôtel de Glace boasts three guest rooms and suites with ambient temperature between 23 degrees to 27 degrees Fahrenheit (minus 3 degrees and minus 5 degrees Celsius). Brrr. For those who aren’t keen on the idea of spending the evening in a frigid room huddled in an arctic sleeping bag, day and night tours of the Hôtel de Glace are available with access to the hotel’s North Face Grand Ice Slide, Ice Chapel and, of course, the Ice Bar for a post-tour hot toddy — or three.

SnowHotel, Lainio, Finland

The SnowHotel also features snow and ice artwork for visitors to enjoy. (Photo: SnowVillage)

Part of a sprawling Snow Village located more than 100 miles above the Arctic Circle, Finland’s SnowHotel attracts visitors from across the globe wanting to spend the night in the Lap(land) of luxury. The Snow Village is constructed from over 3 million pounds of snow and 660,000 pounds of ice. Amenities and attractions include 15 double igloo rooms, eight ice suites, an Icebar (igloo disco, anyone?) and a traditional log cabin restaurant that serves up Lappish fare and temperatures above the freezing mark. And because this is Finland, there's a sauna on the premises.

For the second year, the Snow Village recently added "Game of Thrones"-themed rooms so serious fans can try to sleep under the chilly hand, for example, of a White Walker.

The icy hand of a White Walker stretches across the bed in a 'Game of Thrones' room. (Photo: Lapland Hotels)

Kirkenes Snowhotel, Kirkenes, Norway

Kirkenes Snowhotel also offers ice fishing and king crab fishing experiences. (Photo: Kirkenes Snowhotel)

A new entry in the fabulous and frigid world of ice hotels is the Kirkenes Snowhotel in extreme northeastern Norway near the Russian border. Built by the folks behind Finland’s Snow Village, the Kirkenes Snowhotel offers the typical ice hotel amenities: spacious rooms with a whole lot of warm bedding, an ice bar fully stocked with vodka, opportunities for dog sledding and a nearby eatery where guests can warm up after a long and arduous day of being cold. Added bonuses: The Kirkenes Snowhotel is located within the Gabba Reindeer Park, and the town of Kirkenes itself will be of interest to World War II buffs.

Romanian Ice Hotel, Lake Balea, Romania

After staying at this ice hotel, guests visit the famous Bran Castle (Dracula's castle) on their way back to Bucharest. (Photo: Romanian Ice Hotel)

Located high in the Fagaras Mountains and accessible only by cable car, Romania’s remote, 14-room Lake Balea Ice Hotel offers subzero lodgings with a Transylvanian twist. Guests can pass the time at the hotel by sleeping in ice beds covered with reindeer fur, eating elaborate meals off ice plates, warming up at an ice bar, partaking in numerous wintertime activities (snowmobiling, ice skating, ice sculpting and the like) and checking out somewhat foreboding religious iconography carved out of ice. Unlike many other ice hotels, this one is open year-round.

Igloo Hotel, Sorrisniva, Norway

The Igloo Hotel was the first of its kind in Norway. (Photo: Sorrisniva Igloo Hotel)

Claiming to be the world’s northernmost ice hotel, the Igloo Hotel outside of Alta, Norway, is a mammoth (nearly 22,000 square-feet), tricked-out igloo with 30 guest rooms and suites. Amenities include an ice chapel, ice bar and an adjacent, non-frigid service center with bathroom facilities along with a sauna and hot tubs for thawing out. Guests at the Igloo Hotel can dog sled along the frozen Alta River, take in the majestic northern lights, venture out on a guided snowmobile safari or enjoy a meal of fried reindeer with glazed vegetables and lukewarm cloudberry soup at the nearby Restaurant Laksestua. The Igloo Hotel recommends that overnight guests pack woolen underwear.

Editor's note: This story has been updated since it was originally published in December 2010.

