Beverage cart spins out of control at O'Hare

A catering cart with a mind of its own caused quite a stir at Chicago's O'Hare International Airport on Monday.

The video of the incident went viral after the American Airlines unmanned vehicle started spinning out of control — right next to an airplane.

Workers quickly gathered to try and figure out how to stop it. However, the cart kept swinging closer and closer to the airplane.

Luckily one worker — who's being praised for his quick thinking — jumped in another vehicle just in time to ram the cart over just as it was about to hit the plane.

While beverages and other containers can be seen spilling out from the cart, the cost of replacing those and fixing the cart pale in comparison with a damaged airplane.

American Airlines released a statement saying that the cart malfunctioned due to a jammed accelerator. The airline also took time to thank the worker.

"We appreciate the quick action of our team member who stopped the vehicle," the statement said.

No injuries have been reported, but American Airlines is conducting an investigation of the incident.

