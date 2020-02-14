How to watch the northern lights from the comfort of home

Seeing the northern lights in person is on many travelers' bucket lists.

But while you save up for the trip, there's a live camera in Canada that can make the wait easier.

For the eighth consecutive year, a live stream has tantalized viewers across the globe, offering a fantastic view of the aurora borealis. That's the live stream below:

The camera is a collaboration between explore.org, Polar Bear International (PBI) and Churchill Northern Studies Centre.

It's located in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada, near the aurora oval, one of the best places in the world to view this spectacular atmospheric phenomenon.

There's nothing as inspiring as looking up to see a light show dancing across the sky above your head. (Photo: Madison Stevens/polarbearsinternational.org)

The northern lights are best seen at night between 10 p.m. and 4 a.m. EST from now through the end of March.

People watching the stream can expect to see waves of green, purple and pink dancing across their screens. Auroras are the result of collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun as they enter Earth's atmosphere and spark reactions with certain gasses.

Over the next month, explore.org will explain more about the phenomenon with on-camera live chats to help guide viewers.

The bright lights of the aurora are collisions between electrically charged particles from the sun that enter Earth's atmosphere. (Photo: Madison Stevens/polarbearsinternational.org)

"Polar Bears International works to preserve polar bears and their unique Arctic habitat, which is also home to the aurora borealis," said Krista Wright, executive director of PBI. "We’re connecting dots between people and polar bears, a species on the frontlines of climate change. What happens in the Arctic doesn't stay in the Arctic, so we're excited to share the northern lights to inspire viewers around the globe to care about this remarkable ecosystem."

For those able to make the journey to Canada, the PBI House will be open for visitors and tours during the week to educate travelers about the local environment, the wildlife there and, of course, the northern lights.

For those at home, watching the light show with a cup of coffee and a warm blanket sounds like a great way to enjoy the depths of winter. Before you know it, spring will be here..

Ben Bolton looks at everything through a video lens.

How to watch the northern lights from the comfort of home

Watch the northern lights from home, courtesy of explore.org through their live camera in Canada.