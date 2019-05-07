If you've ever dreamed of walking along the mountain tops, then consider a vacation to Gatlinburg and Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

SkyBridge, the longest pedestrian suspension bridge in North America, is set to open on May 17. The experience offers an unparalleled view of the Smokies, as you can see in the video above.

The bridge stretches 680 feet across a deep valley and has a height of 140 feet at the midpoint. You can walk across the 5-foot-wide bridge at your own pace. This is what the bridge looks like from the side.

As you can see in the video below, there's even a section of the bridge that's made of glass to give you a clear view of the valley below.

So if you aren't too scared of heights, add this bridge to your national parks bucket list.

Walk between the Smokies on North America's longest pedestrian suspension bridge

